Market Research on System in Package (SiP) Market Worth $18.10 Billion by 2020

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/14/2014 -- According to a new market research report "System in Package (SiP) Market by Technology (2D, 2.5D & 3D), Type (BGA, SMT, QFP, SOP), Interconnection Technology (Flip-Chip & Wire-bond), Applications (Communications, Consumer, Automotive, Medical) and Geography (N. America, Europe, APAC & ROW) - Global Trends & Forecasts to - 2014 - 2020", the total System in Package (SiP) market is expected to reach $18.10 Billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 9.57% from 2013 to 2020.



System in Package (SiP) is an arrangement of multiple active electronic components of different functionalities, assembled in a single unit that provides multiple functions associated with the system or sub-system. The growing demand for miniaturization and higher functionality at reduced production costs has led to the development of System in Package (SiP) solutions. System in Package (SiP) can be realized by the horizontal tiling or vertical stacking of two or more similar or dissimilar bare die or packaged chips.



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The advance packaging has given a rise to innovative safety systems in automotive and transportation sector which will drive the System in Package (SiP) Market, for example, Local Interconnect Network (LIN) solutions within the vehicle for operating the devices was introduced by Atmel Corporation (U.S.). In the overall System in Package (SiP) market, the consumer electronics sector will be the highest revenue generator and lead the market from the demand side. Semiconductor industry has a trend of outsourcing advance packaging and testing services, in which, most of the players are from the Asia-Pacific region.



The semiconductor packaging industry in the past decade has seen the emergence of System in Package (SiP) technologies. This has been driven by the increasing demands of the portable and consumer electronics industry with greater product functionality and with improved performance at reduced costs. System in Package (SiP) paradigm in the electronics product execution allows the mixing of optimum active and passive device technologies in bare die format within a single package outline for cost effective, high performance, and short time-to-market. Thus, there are many wireless and consumer-focused IC and systems companies which are turning to System in Package (SiP) design to gain a competitive advantage.



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The concept of System in Package (SiP) came into major attention when increasing demands for miniaturization and higher functionality at lower cost process was introduced by advance semiconductor packaging industries. As the ICs and the major electrical component were packaged into a single module, this had increased the overall performance, reliability, and efficiency of the module.



The System in Package (SiP) Market report's detailed segmentations by technology, packaging type, interconnection technology, applications, and geography cover all the existing and emerging technologies in the System In Package (SiP) Market. The major packaging technologies that have been extensively covered in the report are 2D, 2.5D, and 3D IC packaging, the packaging types covered are Ball Grid Array (BGA), Surface Mount Technology (SMT), Quad Flat Package (QFP), and Small Outline Package (SOP), and the interconnection technologies for packaging are flip chip and wire bond technologies.



The application segmentation of the market covers all the major applications like consumer electronics, communication, medical, industrial, automobile and transportation, and military, defense, and aerospace in detail.

One of the objectives of the research study was to analyze the market trends for each of the System in Package (SiP) technologies and the growth rates of the various packaging type and interconnection technologies.



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Apart from market segmentation, the report also includes in depth analysis like the Porter's five force analysis, value chain with detailed process flow diagram, and market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities for the overall System In Package (SiP) Market.



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