Market Research Report: Air Fresheners and Lifestyles of Mums - UK - September 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Sales of air fresheners could be boosted in a number of ways, including focusing more on room specific products, the elimination of specific cooking or food smells or the provision of added functional benefits to boost health and wellness. Brand loyalty and engagement could be increased through encouraging the testing of scents in the retail environment or through creating a subscription service for refills.



Browse Full Report Air Fresheners - UK - September 2013 - http://www.researchmoz.us/air-fresheners-uk-september-2013-report.html



TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definitions

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

The market

Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of air fresheners, 2008-18

Slowdown in market growth

Powered air fresheners still the biggest segment

Figure 2: UK retail value sales of air fresheners, % share, by sector, 2013

Market factors

More households and cars

Linking a fresh home to a clean home

Companies, brands and innovation

Air Wick the biggest air care brand

Figure 3: Brand shares in air fresheners, by value, year to June 2013

Scented candles taking a bigger share of NPD

Figure 4: New product launches in the UK air care market, % by product type, Jan 2009-July 13

P&G accounts for over half of air care advertising

The consumer

Sprays most widely used products

Figure 5: Usage of different types of air fresheners in the last 12 months, August 2012 and July 2013

Bathroom and kitchen odours need eliminating the most frequently

Figure 6: Odours people try to eliminate most frequently, July 2013

Sprays mainly focused on odour elimination

Figure 7: Reasons to use air fresheners in the home, by type of air freshener, July 2013

Eliminating rather than masking odours

Figure 8: Purchasing behaviour when buying air fresheners, July 2013

Interest in a range of added benefits

Figure 9: Interest in new product attributes or formats for air fresheners, July 2013



Browse Full Report Lifestyles of Mums - UK - September 2013 - http://www.researchmoz.us/lifestyles-of-mums-uk-september-2013-report.html



Brands that are responsive to mums’ concerns and aim to grow with their preferences (which are increasingly expressed via social media channels) will be in a stronger position when competing for their consumer loyalty.



TABLE OF CONTENT



Introduction

Definitions

Methodology

Abbreviations



Executive Summary

Mothers focus on children’s personal development

Figure 1: Mothers’ aspirations for their children, June 2013

Mums set children up for multiple options in the future

Figure 2: Mothers’ encouragement of children’s after-school activities and recreation, June 2013

Almost eight in ten mums will support children for as long as it takes

Figure 3: Attitudes towards finances and children’s future, June 2013

Mums with children under the age of 5 are the most engaged on social media

Figure 4: Activities done on social media sites in the past three months, June 2013

What we think



Issues in the Market

What impact will the changes to the parental leave law have on mums’ role in their families?

What does raising happy children mean to modern mums?

Do mums prioritise academic achievement for their children?

What factors drive mothers’ engagement online?



Trend Application

Trend: Help Me Help Myself

Trend: Patriot Games

Mintel Futures: Generation Next



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