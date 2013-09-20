ResearchMoz.us include new market research report"Air Fresheners and Lifestyles of Mums - UK - September 2013: Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast " to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/20/2013 -- Sales of air fresheners could be boosted in a number of ways, including focusing more on room specific products, the elimination of specific cooking or food smells or the provision of added functional benefits to boost health and wellness. Brand loyalty and engagement could be increased through encouraging the testing of scents in the retail environment or through creating a subscription service for refills.
Browse Full Report Air Fresheners - UK - September 2013 - http://www.researchmoz.us/air-fresheners-uk-september-2013-report.html
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definitions
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
The market
Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK retail value sales of air fresheners, 2008-18
Slowdown in market growth
Powered air fresheners still the biggest segment
Figure 2: UK retail value sales of air fresheners, % share, by sector, 2013
Market factors
More households and cars
Linking a fresh home to a clean home
Companies, brands and innovation
Air Wick the biggest air care brand
Figure 3: Brand shares in air fresheners, by value, year to June 2013
Scented candles taking a bigger share of NPD
Figure 4: New product launches in the UK air care market, % by product type, Jan 2009-July 13
P&G accounts for over half of air care advertising
The consumer
Sprays most widely used products
Figure 5: Usage of different types of air fresheners in the last 12 months, August 2012 and July 2013
Bathroom and kitchen odours need eliminating the most frequently
Figure 6: Odours people try to eliminate most frequently, July 2013
Sprays mainly focused on odour elimination
Figure 7: Reasons to use air fresheners in the home, by type of air freshener, July 2013
Eliminating rather than masking odours
Figure 8: Purchasing behaviour when buying air fresheners, July 2013
Interest in a range of added benefits
Figure 9: Interest in new product attributes or formats for air fresheners, July 2013
Browse Full Report Lifestyles of Mums - UK - September 2013 - http://www.researchmoz.us/lifestyles-of-mums-uk-september-2013-report.html
Brands that are responsive to mums’ concerns and aim to grow with their preferences (which are increasingly expressed via social media channels) will be in a stronger position when competing for their consumer loyalty.
TABLE OF CONTENT
Introduction
Definitions
Methodology
Abbreviations
Executive Summary
Mothers focus on children’s personal development
Figure 1: Mothers’ aspirations for their children, June 2013
Mums set children up for multiple options in the future
Figure 2: Mothers’ encouragement of children’s after-school activities and recreation, June 2013
Almost eight in ten mums will support children for as long as it takes
Figure 3: Attitudes towards finances and children’s future, June 2013
Mums with children under the age of 5 are the most engaged on social media
Figure 4: Activities done on social media sites in the past three months, June 2013
What we think
Issues in the Market
What impact will the changes to the parental leave law have on mums’ role in their families?
What does raising happy children mean to modern mums?
Do mums prioritise academic achievement for their children?
What factors drive mothers’ engagement online?
Trend Application
Trend: Help Me Help Myself
Trend: Patriot Games
Mintel Futures: Generation Next
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