Maruti's First Indian Made SUV to Debut This Year Claims Gaadi.com

Gurgaon, Haryana -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/27/2013 -- Code named XA-Alpha and showcased at 2012 Auto Expo



- Maruti’s first made in SUV

- Based on Swift platform and will use similar engines

- A 4x4 might be offered

- To be priced in the Rs 7 – 9 lac bracket



India’s leading passenger car manufacturer has next to zero presence in the SUV segment with both the Gypsy and Grand Vitara managing single digit sales to private buyers each month. The SUV segment is one of the fastest growing markets in India and Gaadi.com, India’s leading online market place for new and used cars claim that Maruti sure wants a major pie of it with their first offering, currently code named the XA-Alpha



Experts at Gaadi.com add that while the XA-Alpha was showcased in Jan 2012 at the Auto Expo in New Delhi, the company is yet to start its real world test drives in India but the model is expected hit showrooms by end of this year. Maruti is developing this baby SUV in-house with inputs from its Japanese partner, Suzuki. Gaadi.com further adds that the Maruti XA Alpha will be under 4 metres in length in order to enjoy small car tax benefits and hence will be priced from Rs 7 lac onwards, giving a tough competition to the Ford EcoSport and the Renault Duster.



The XA-Alpha will be developed on the current Swift platform but the SUV will be wider and taller. It will also make use of the same 1.3-litre diesel and 1.2-litre petrol motors, albeit in a different state of tune.



