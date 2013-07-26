Hair Loss? the Secret Hiding Under the Weave

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/26/2013 -- Facing what’s under the weave can be a terrifying and shameful experience, but it is nothing compared to the permanent baldness that can result from leaving the problem untreated. The sooner women seek treatment, the sooner they can start on the road to re-growth and, ultimately, recovery.



Dr. Seymour Weaver



Dr. Seymour Weaver is board-certified in dermatology and a member of many medical organizations



There can be a shocking secret hiding under a woman’s weave, namely, thinning hair and even bald patches. A weave can seem like the answer to many women’s hair problems—it adds body and makes hair seem fuller and healthier. It should be noted, however, that weaves only make the problem much, much worse, and can eventually lead to permanent baldness. Seymour Weaver III, MD helps women to avoid the painful and upsetting experience of hair loss in his new book, Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide: How to Stop Thinning Hair and Avoid Permanent Baldness.



There are many possible causes of hair loss for women, including scalp infection, medication, genetics, and hair styling. Dr. Weaver, an expert in his field with over thirty years in practice, presents a thorough examination of hair loss and helps readers understand that, while covering up their scalp seems like the answer, it is merely a superficial solution for a medical problem. Dr. Weaver’s Black Hair Loss Guide also provides a detailed account of what women can expect once they seek help, from their first hair loss evaluation appointment to diagnosis and treatment. Dr. Weaver arms women with the knowledge they need to get to the “root” of this serious problem.



(American Academy of Dermatology, American Medical Association, American Society of Dermatologic Surgery, American Society for Liposuction Surgery, Houston Dermatological Society, National Medical Association, Texas Dermatological Society, Texas Medical Association) and is specifically recognized for his expertise in anti-aging dermatology, treating hair loss and scalp disorders, dermatological laser procedures with capabilities to treat skin of every color, and surgical and non-surgical body-shaping procedures.



He received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine. He completed a medical internship at Los Angeles County/USC medical center and dermatology training at Martin Luther King, Jr. Medical Center in Los Angeles. He also studied tropical dermatology in Nairobi, Kenya at the Kenyatta National Hospital.



For more information, please visit http://www.drwdermatology.com/ and http://BlackHairLossGuide.com.



“Like” Dr. Seymour Weaver on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaver and https://www.facebook.com/DrSeymourWeaversBlackHairLossGuide.



Follow Dr. Seymour Weaver on Twitter @DrSeymourWeaver and @BlackHairLossDr



For media inquiries or to request an interview, please contact:

Dr. Seymour Weaver

drweaver@drseymourweaver.com

281.395.7770



http://blackhairlossguide.com/238/the-secret-hiding-under-the-weave