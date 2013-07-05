Medora Centre Now Offers Cosmetic and Aesthetic Services in Singapore

Singapore, -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Dr Zubin Medora, the Medical Director and Primary Care Doctor of Medora Medical Center for medicine and surgery, is one of the many proficient medical professionals who provides effective cosmetic operations. The public must not be afraid in undergoing to these clinical treatments because only competent and noteworthy surgeons are given the permission to perform such surgical procedures. It is in Medora Medical Center for medicine and surgery where one is guaranteed to be taken care of by well-skilled medical practitioners. The facility is a legally certified local clinical facility under the Ministry of Health in Singapore.



Cosmetic operations are grouped into two. These are noninvasive and minimally invasive surgeries. Noninvasive cosmetic surgical procedures are performed on the face or body. Laser treatment for stretch marks and hair transplant is classified as noninvasive. Invasive operations are otherwise called as minimally invasive surgical procedures. These are composed of complicated procedures including facelift and eye surgeries like oriental double eyelid, upper eyelid hooding, and removal of lower eye bags.



Medical professionals who provide cosmetic surgical operations must have enough quality education, skills, and training to do such medical treatments. They have to be certified and registered by genuine clinical associations that they are highly capable to perform cosmetic procedures. Dr Zubin Medora is one of the known surgeons who effectively perform cosmetic operations. He has obtained undergraduate medical education, postgraduate surgical studies and wide years of experience in the world of cosmetic surgery.



"People who have plans or have decided to undergo a cosmetic surgical procedure should be cautious enough that credible surgeons will do the procedure. This is necessary so that they can avoid complications due to improper clinical actions. There are already many qualified surgeons who have the needed knowledge and skills in performing cosmetic operations. The public should not be afraid in submitting themselves in such procedures", said Dr Zubin Medora.



