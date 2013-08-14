Mens and Womens Fragrances in China 2013

ResearchMoz.us include new market research report "Mens and Womens Fragrances in China - July 2013" to its huge collection of research reports.
Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- During the past year, the business environment has become more difficult, with some uncertainties and challenges. While spending is increasing, consumers have become more sophisticated and demanding. There is a rising savvy shopper seeking a unique fragrance that fits with their personality. At the same time, the market is facing heightened pressure from the anti-extravagance campaign. However, given the majority of consumers are keen to improve their lifestyle, growth opportunities remain positive.
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Introduction
Definition
Methodology
Abbreviations
The Market
Key points
Fine fragrance market overview
Figure 9: The first Chinese version of “eau de cologne” Mingxing Florida water, 2013
Figure 10: China men’s and women’s fragrance market, value sales, 2008-18
Market Forecast: steady growth amid challenges ahead
Figure 11: China men’s and women’s fragrance market forecast, value sales, 2008-18
EU regulations affect fine fragrances formulation
Anti-extravagance campaign poses uncertainties in the fragrance market
The growing spending power and the expanding middle class in China
What it means
Companies and Brands
Key points
Companies and market shares
Figure 12: China fine fragrance market share, by value (%), 2009-12
Figure 13: La Petite Robe Noire‘s press release in Shanghai Bund no 1, July, 2012
Figure 14: Brad Pitt was the first male face of Chanel No 5, 2012
Figure 15: Chanel promotes its Chance range on its Weibo account, 2013
Figure 16: New launches from Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein during 2011-13
Figure 17: Salvatore Ferragamo new fragrance Signorina promotion on China Elle, July, 2013
Dior
Figure 18: J’adore gift-set: L’eau, eau de toilette; eau de parfum and L’Absolu
Figure 19: Miss Dior campaign, 2013
Chanel
Figure 20: Fan group of Coco Mademoiselle Group established In November 2008 on Douban
Lancôme
Figure 21: La Vie Est Belle online campaign, 2013
Burberry
Elizabeth Arden
Figure 22: Green Tea advertising
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