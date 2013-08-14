Mens and Womens Fragrances in China 2013

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- During the past year, the business environment has become more difficult, with some uncertainties and challenges. While spending is increasing, consumers have become more sophisticated and demanding. There is a rising savvy shopper seeking a unique fragrance that fits with their personality. At the same time, the market is facing heightened pressure from the anti-extravagance campaign. However, given the majority of consumers are keen to improve their lifestyle, growth opportunities remain positive.



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Introduction

Definition

Methodology

Abbreviations



The Market

Key points

Fine fragrance market overview

Figure 9: The first Chinese version of “eau de cologne” Mingxing Florida water, 2013

Figure 10: China men’s and women’s fragrance market, value sales, 2008-18

Market Forecast: steady growth amid challenges ahead

Figure 11: China men’s and women’s fragrance market forecast, value sales, 2008-18

EU regulations affect fine fragrances formulation

Anti-extravagance campaign poses uncertainties in the fragrance market

The growing spending power and the expanding middle class in China

What it means



Companies and Brands

Key points

Companies and market shares

Figure 12: China fine fragrance market share, by value (%), 2009-12

Figure 13: La Petite Robe Noire‘s press release in Shanghai Bund no 1, July, 2012

Figure 14: Brad Pitt was the first male face of Chanel No 5, 2012

Figure 15: Chanel promotes its Chance range on its Weibo account, 2013

Figure 16: New launches from Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein during 2011-13

Figure 17: Salvatore Ferragamo new fragrance Signorina promotion on China Elle, July, 2013

Dior

Figure 18: J’adore gift-set: L’eau, eau de toilette; eau de parfum and L’Absolu

Figure 19: Miss Dior campaign, 2013

Chanel

Figure 20: Fan group of Coco Mademoiselle Group established In November 2008 on Douban

Lancôme

Figure 21: La Vie Est Belle online campaign, 2013

Burberry

Elizabeth Arden

Figure 22: Green Tea advertising



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