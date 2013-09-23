Men's Grooming in Kazakhstan - New Market Research Report

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- There is a serious barrier in the minds of Kazakh men that does not allow them to buy eye creams or skin creams, although use of deodorants, shaving gels and fragrances are widespread. Kazakh men are showing more of an interest in men's grooming due to the so-called Westernisation in the last years of the review period. Intense advertising of men's grooming and media coverage of beauty issues had a positive effect on demand for the category.
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Kazakhstan report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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