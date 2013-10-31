Men's Grooming in Turkey - New Study Released

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/31/2013 -- In 2012, men's grooming saw a very good year in terms of value growth, registering approximately 13% value growth compared to CAGR of about 8% over the review period. The above-average current value growth largely stemmed from a high number of important new launches and increasing numbers of men who demanded these products. New launches in 2012 included Axe Anarchy for Men under men's deodorants and Clear Men Cool Sport under men's hair care, both by Unilever. Additionally, increasing numbers...
Euromonitor International's Men's Grooming in Turkey report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Men's Shaving, Men's Toiletries.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Men's Grooming market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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