Microwaves in South Africa - New Market Research Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Microwaves in South Africa", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- Microwaves are the least expensive of all cooking appliances in South Africa. Only 36% of households are in possession of a microwave. In 2011, sales increased by 15%, mainly driven by price deflation through the reduction of import taxes. Microwaves achieved volume sales of over 1 million units in 2011 growing at a rate of 15%. Value sales, however, rose by only 4% compared to growth of 13% in the previous year, being driven down by price deflation and imports of cheaper microwaves.
Euromonitor International's Microwaves in South Africa report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2007-2011, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2016 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Built-in Microwaves, Freestanding Microwaves.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Microwaves market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Orthopedic Joint Reconstruction Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Peripheral Vascular Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Respiratory Disposables Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- South Africa In Vitro Diagnostics Market Outlook to 2017- Clinical Chemistry Genetic Testing, Haematology, Histology and Cytology, Immuno Chemistry, Infectious Immunology and Microbiology Culture
- Airway and Anesthesia Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Respiratory Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Interventional Cardiology Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Cardiovascular Monitoring and Diagnostic Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Arthroscopy Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017
- Wound Closure Devices Market Outlook in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa) to 2017