Midlands Financial Benefits Team Members Qualify for the Million Dollar Round Table

Lincoln, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2012 -- Four members of the Midlands Financial Benefits team have qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table. Midlands is proud that the accomplishments of these financial benefits professionals have been so widely recognized and appreciated.



Stephen D. Andersen, a MDRT qualifying member for 40 years, has qualified for the Top of the Table for the seventh year. Top of the Table is an exclusive forum made up of the world’s most successful professionals committed to the highest degree of ethics, exemplary client service, and a high level of professional knowledge. LeaAnn M. Moore also qualified for Top of the Table for her second qualifying year. Rene Ojeda has qualified for MDRT’s Court of the Table for 25 years due to his exceptional professional knowledge. Antonio Ojeda has also qualified for the Million Dollar Round Table for 11 years with three years of Court of the Table.



Founded in 1927, the Million Dollar Round Table is the Premier Association of Financial Professionals providing resources, knowledge, and services to its members. The MDRT is an exclusive networking platform made up of the world’s leading financial services professionals who demonstrate exceptional professional knowledge and outstanding client service. Recognized internationally as the standard of sales excellence in the financial services business, the MDRT selects extraordinary sales professionals in the business to be a part of its exclusive team.



Midlands Financial Benefits prides itself on being committed to helping business and individuals fulfill their financial planning needs including developing employee benefits plans, group insurance advising, and retirement income plans.



