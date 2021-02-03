New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2021 -- The Military Communications market is expected to grow from USD 30 billion in 2018 to USD 38 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.4% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for military communications security, the necessity of advanced communication equipment and the fact that rise in the disputes between countries, leads to rise in demand of military communication solutions and the necessity of advanced communication equipment are some of the driving factors of the market. Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting advanced technologies for enhanced communication efficiency for improved security.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report covers the market dynamics analysis, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product specifications, product value, and key players. The report also offers an insight into the growth prospects during the forecast period. The Military Communications Market report also offers detailed data on the key market players to impart a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape. The report focuses on the key market elements to ensure the readers gain a competitive advantage and maximum benefit of the market data to assist them in achieving substantial growth and an advantageous position in the global market



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Further key findings from the report suggest



The major contributing factor for the growth of the market for Military Communications can be the necessity of advanced communication equipment. For more secured communications, it is necessary to modernize the equipment and replace the aging ones. It is also important to reduce the size, weight and the power of the components. Some other driving factors include increasing demand for military communications security and the fact that rise in the disputes between countries, leads to rise in demand of military communication solutions. Governments of all countries are majorly focusing on adopting advanced technologies for enhanced communication efficiency for improved security.



The Military Communications Market is segmented by communication type into Military Satcom Systems, Military Radio Systems, Military Security Systems and Communication Management Systems. The Military Satcom system is expected to witness highest growth, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period, since satellite communications provide services such as global broadcast service, personal communications service, and bandwidth on demand to meet the future military operations requirements



Competitive Terrain:



The global Military Communications market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Military Communications market are listed below:



General Dynamics (US), BAE Systems (UK), Cobham (UK), Aselsan (Turkey), Elbit Systems (Israel), Harris (US), Inmarsat (UK), Iridium Communications (US), Kongsberg (Norway), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (US), L3 Technologies (US), Israel Aerospace Industries (Israel), Leonardo (Italy), Systematic (Denmark), Lockheed Martin (US), Northrop Grumman (US), Raytheon (US), Rockwell Collins (US), Rolta India (India), Rheinmetall (Germany), Saab (Sweden), Thales (France), Viasat (US), Rohde & Schwarz (Germany) and EID (Portugal).



Communication type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Military Satcom Systems



Military Radio Systems



Military Security Systems



Communication Management Systems



Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Military Satcom Systems



Military Radio Systems



Military Security systems



Communication systems



End user application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Command & control



Routine operations



Situational Awareness



Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD; 2018-2026)



Land forces



Naval forces



Air forces



Radical Features of the Military Communications Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Military Communications market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Military Communications industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Military Communications Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Military Communications Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Military Communications Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Military Communications Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Military Communications Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



Thank you for reading our report.



