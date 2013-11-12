MMA Clothing Shop Is the World's Foremost Source for Martial Arts Clothing

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/12/2013 -- MMA Clothing Shop has opened its “doors” on the Internet and is the premier place to find the best in fight clothes and accessories. With everything from shorts to shirts to hoodies to hats, no one stocks as many great MMA items. All the top brands, including Tapout, Forged Wear and Bad Boy and many more, are available, always at great prices and always with free shipping in the USA. The complete line can be seen at www.mmaclothingshop.com.



“Being a mixed martial arts fighter or fan shouldn’t cost you an arm and a leg. You’re going to need those during your fights. At MMA Clothing Shop, we not only offer all of the best lines of a fight clothing, but we offer the best prices and free shipping.” – Jason Thomas, Founder, MMA Clothing Shop



MMA fighting has become one of the most popular sports in the world with millions of fans. Wearing clothes designed by and for MMA greats is an awesome way to show passion for the sport. MMA Clothing Shop also offers accessories, including gloves, beanies and more. They even carry women’s clothes.



“I love this store. Every time I go there I find more great stuff. And I love the free shipping. That saves me even more money so that I can pay for more training and more of the things I need to become a champion.” – Peter V., Fighter and Fan



MMA Clothing Shop is the fastest expanding mixed martial arts clothing site online. They bring customers the Sickest MMA clothing and gear online, all the best designs at the sweetest prices. By working with many MMA clothing sites it permits them to bring customers the best gear and clothing. They always offer free shipping with no minimums. The complete product is available at www.mmaclothingshop.com.



Contact Jason

Telephone 949-257-2148

Email info@mmaclothingshop.com

Website http://mmaclothingshop.com