Mod Girl Marketing Launches Referral Program Just in Time for the Holidays

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Mod Girl Marketing launches a holiday referral program for online marketing, SEO services, website design, business branding and a host of other services with real rewards now and for six months to come.



Mod Girl Marketing has been providing top-quality, effective, professional marketing, branding and web services for satisfied clients for the past 3 years, with a team of qualified experts that possess over 20 years of experience. The list of satisfied customers continues to grow. Simply refer a potential client for a meeting with Mod Girl Marketing and Mod Girl will do the rest. For every standalone Web Design or Business Branding referred, Mod Girl will give the referrer a $150 Visa Gift Card, while providing a ten-percent commission to anyone referring new clients for services over the following six month period. Mod Girl finds that their best clients come from referrals and feels it is only fair to provide a reward incentive to those who refer potential new clients.



Some of the services that Mod Girl Marketing provides include, Website and Blog Design & Development, Business Branding, Search Engine Optimization, Pay Per Click Management, Social Media Marketing, Content Marketing, Copywriting, Reputation Management, Conversion Optimization, Brand Development, Mobile Marketing, Marketing Research, Email Marketing, Video Marketing.



Read what some of the many satisfied customers have to say about Mod Girl Marketing,



“…our blog topics [are] our top driver for visits to our site, but it’s also clear major media outlets have found MamaBear to include in news coverage due to Mod Girl’s efforts in ranking our website.” MamaBear App



“Mandy and her team are very professional and the final outcome exceeded our expectations.” iDrive



“From beginning to end you took all my ideas and visions and made them reality.” Stone’s Shutters, LLC.



Visit the Mod Girl website to read these testimonials in their complete form and many more like them.



Mod Girl opens the invitation to all for an opportunity to network with a winning team for mutual success. Friends, family, doctors, dentists, lawyers, financial planners, small and medium sized business owners, realtors, restaurants, one’s own employer or firm are some of the sources from which referrals result in a more-professional, well-developed website presence that results in business growth for clients, along with a deserved monetary reward-incentive program for those who refer clients. Mod Girl promises,



“Even if you work in [the] warehouse or [are] his personal accountant, we will still pay you the commission fee. Even if Steve is your brother-in-law, the referral money is yours to keep.”



For business owners, enter the Mod Girl Marketing Holiday Makeover Contest for an opportunity to win $15,000 in free web design and business brand marketing services. Mod Girl will choose three winners from applicants who enroll in the contest by the close of 2013.



Visit Mod Girl Marketing website here for more information on their holiday referral program.



Follow Mod Girl Marketing on Twitter, to keep updated with new offers and a constant flow of fresh marketing ideas.