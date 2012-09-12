Mommy Makeover Surgeries and Procedures Are on the Rise

Newport Beach, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- As many women know quite well, becoming a mother is incredibly rewarding and fulfilling. However, although being pregnant and going through childbirth are both memorable experiences, they can also be quite jarring on the body. From sagging breasts and bulging tummies to having difficulty shedding those pregnancy pounds, many moms find themselves wishing for the return of their pre-pregnancy body.



Recently, a variety of plastic surgery procedures collectively known as the Mommy Makeover has gained rapidly in popularity among women. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), more than 325,000 Mommy Makeovers were performed in the United States on women between the ages of 20 and 39.



However, breast augmentation surgery, tummy tucks and liposuctions can all be very expensive, which prevents many women from pursuing them. In fact, a study that was released by the ASPS found that 62 percent of moms say they would consider undergoing a Mommy Makeover if cost was not an issue.



A company has gotten a lot of attention lately for helping people secure plastic surgery financing. United Medical Credit prides itself on helping people with their health care finance needs. The company has a network of physicians and consultants that it works with to obtain the best medical and financing solutions for its clients. The company is committed to providing the financing to help fund the rise in Mommy Makeovers, and, as a previous press release on cosmetic surgery financing noted, it offers financial help for those with either good or bad credit.



As is evident by the fantastic customer reviews which are posted on the company’s website, United Medical Credit has been able to help many people get the financing they need for their medical procedures.



“I would like to take this time to really express my great experience with United Medical Credit,” wrote Cynthia H. in her testimonial.



“My loan officer, Matt Libman, was informative, helpful and always willing to go the extra mile in creating customized financial solutions to accommodate my circumstances. Although I have faced some credit challenges, United Medical Credit was more than willing to work with me. Thanks again Matt and the United Medical Credit team for your compassion, understanding and willingness to partner with me despite my credit challenges.”



