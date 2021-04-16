Museum District in Houston High Rise Condos for Sale Near the Texas Medical Center Feature First-Class Amenities

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2021 -- Luxury living in the Museum District at The Parklane condo tower combines an urban setting with dramatic parkland views. Residences range from 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom homes to 3 bedroom homes with 2.5 bathrooms. All of the condominiums have at least one private balcony area. With move-in-ready homes for sale, homebuyers have the opportunity to be one of the first to purchase a newly renovated condominium. A range of interior design packages is on offer to tailor and customize the home, with exclusive pricing and finish upgrades available on a unique luxury wardrobe system to be designed by Eggersmann USA with quality construction and engineering using Schmalenbach German-made cabinetry. Contemporary and modern, the Urban Elegance design package combines arctic white stone with medium veining, elegant, whitewashed ash wood cabinets, the subtle contrast of sandy grey solid hardwood flooring, calming light grey wall colors, and chrome fixtures.



As a contrast to the sleek and modern Urban Elegance package, the Rustic Chic design package is described as warm, comfortable, and relaxed, with rich, warm polished chocolate stone, weathered grey oak cabinets, light-tone hardwood floors, crisp, white wall colors, and black matte fixtures. All of the residences have hardwood flooring throughout the open concept main living areas and the master bedrooms, with carpet in the secondary bedrooms in the larger residences. Meticulous attention to detail sees high-end finishes like a lighted mirror in the bathroom and top-of-the-line appliances from the Bosch Home Appliance Series with upgraded Thermador appliances in the penthouse properties. Laundry facilities are included with a Bosch washer and dryer in each home. The compact 24-inch 300 Series washers are equipped with a large LED display with the remaining time for the cycle displayed, sensor-controlled automatic washing programs, and are ENERGY STAR® Qualified. The 24-inch 300 Series Compact Dryer features condensation drying which doesn't require ducting and is significantly more energy-efficient compared to standard vented models. The same air is being reused during the sensor-controlled automatic drying programs, with a choice of 4 temperature settings. Dynamically Bold and Classic Tempo are the remaining two interior design packages which homeowners can select. In addition, all homes are pre-wired for smart-home automation and have recessed LED lighting.



On entering The Parklane, residents and visitors can enjoy the contemporary lobby area, with controlled access and a 24/7 concierge. Other communal areas include a business lounge and a coffee bar. Recreation has a high profile with a fitness center, and a swimming pool, tennis courts, and an outdoor fitness experience. With direct access to Hermann Park, access to miles of trails is just steps away.



The Parklane Houston full amenity high-rise condos offer a luxury shuttle bus service that operates regularly taking residents from the Parklane condos to the nearby Texas Medical Center and the Light Rail station, and peace of mind is secured with controlled access to the building and a 24-hour concierge on hand. Reserved parking, electric vehicle charging stations, a state-of-the-art fitness center, a coffee bar and business lounge, a swimming pool, tennis court, and private storage per residence ensures that not only do the homes look spectacular, they also offer a luxury lifestyle with 5-star services and amenities.



About The Parklane

With Hermann Park condos for sale starting in the $300s, The Parklane 35-story tower has been remodeled and renovated, debuting 195 masterfully re-imagined, modern residences complete with designer interior finishes and state-of-the-art community amenities. Steps from Hermann Park and the Museum District, and just minutes from the Texas Medical Center, Rice Village, Downtown, and more, this urban oasis has unrivaled proximity to restaurants, the arts, and premier destinations including Rice University, Texas Medical Center, Downtown Houston, Rice Village, and The Ion and South Main Innovation District.



