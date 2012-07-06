My12Volt Store Introduces a Whole Range of 12 Volt TV DVD Combo

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2012 -- My12Volt Store, dedicated to providing high-quality consumer goods, has come up with a whole range 12 Volt TV DVD combo. The renowned store is also offering free shipping on its collection of 12 volt TV DVD combo. My12VoltStore.com offers everything that one requires from basic home appliances to GPS for homes and vehicles. The online store is a comprehensive inventory of top brands of energy efficient 12 Volt products and accessories.



The collection of compact and portable 12 Volt TVs includes models from top brands like Naxa, Supersonic, Lasonic, Haier, Pyle and Jensen. With screen sizes ranging from 7 to 32 inches and superb picture and sound quality, these 12 Volt TVs make a great travel companion. The best place to buy a 12 Volt TV DVD combo is the online store where people can select the model they want after comparing brands, features, technological specifications and prices. They also offer a wide range of 12 Volt AC DC TVs that are specially designed to fulfill the entertainment needs of the customers. An AC DC TV combined with DVD, CD player and mp3 player is the perfect entertainment package for getting up to data news coverage, weather reports, playing video games whenever time is available while traveling.



My 12 Volt Store offers the largest selection of 12 Volt TVs on internet. The 12Volt TVs are available in a range of sizes and models in market and online stores. While the 32”model is the largest, the 7” model is the smallest of its kind in this world. With just a minimal power requirement, the devices ensure high quality performance. My12VoltStore.com ensures that one gets the latest portable 12 Volt TV set a comprehensive price, as well as attractive discounts and free shipment facilities. They also offer a full range of portable refrigerators that are backed by their best price guarantee.



About My12VoltStore.com

My12VoltStore.com is a website owned and managed by Hebron Consumer Products (HCP Corp). This company was established in 2007. Head-quartered in Chicago, USA, the company is dedicated to providing high quality consumer products directly to customers. They are an authorized dealer for brands such as Roadpro, Engel, Rand McNally, Kooltron, and Skyworth amongst others. They provide the largest collection of 12Volt TVs on internet. To learn more visit http://www.my12voltstore.com