My12VoltStore.com Offers Home Appliances at Guaranteed Lowest Prices

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/17/2012 -- My12voltStore.com, the website is owned by Hebron Consumer Products Corp. They are dedicated to provide high quality consumer products like 12 volt TV, 12 volt Refrigerator and other 12 Volt Appliances directly to its customers. They are authorized dealer for brands such as Roadpro, Engel, Rand McNally, Kooltron, and Skyworth amongst others. The company always targets to bring high quality, essential products for RVs, trucks, cars and bots directly from the manufacturer to the consumers at lowest prices.



My12VoltStore offers the largest selection of 12 Volt TV sets on the internet. With screen sizes ranging from 7" to 32", their inventory includes models like 12 volt LED TV/DVD Combos and plain 12 Volt LED TVs. Compact and portable - the 12 volt TVs can be taken along just about anywhere. Their 12 Volt refrigerators and coolers are backed by their best price guarantee. These refrigerators are CFC free, environment friendly and very energy efficient. The internal compression built into these units use an advanced suspension system.



HCP Corp's spokesperson said, “HCP Corp was founded by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts, and we are committed to delivering value to our customers. At HCP Corp we have one primary goal, and it is to make sure that every customer is 100% satisfied. Every employee at HCP Corp is dedicated to accomplishing this goal. Our engineers constantly research and develop the best performing and highest quality products. The technical support department is well trained and knowledgeable to respond to all your queries and answer questions regarding our products. Our corporate office and customer advocacy teams constantly work to bring high quality products at affordable prices, directly to you.”



Among various 12 Volt Appliances like 12 volt Refrigerator, DVD players, 12 volt fans, 12 volt heaters, etc. My12voltzStore.com has now filled its stocks with products like GPS for Trucks and CB Radios. They offer both new and renovated truck GPS system that incorporates state-of-art-technology to ensure that drivers do not lose their way or get held up. The various brands offered are Cobra, Delph, and Pioneer to name a few. In addition, they also offer free shipping offer on the purchase of GPS for Trucks.



HCP Corp. was established in 2007 and is Head-quartered in Chicago, USA. 10% of all corporate profits go towards charity. The charities the company supports are handpicked and they ensure that they are ones that make a difference in the community. The organization expects to strengthen their position by staying focused on delivering value to their customers, continuing to expand the offering and aggressive marketing campaigns. To find more about 12 Volt Appliances please visit http://www.my12voltstore.com