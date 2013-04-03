myMEDholiday.com Invites Healthcare Facilities Worldwide to Add Their Profiles at No Cost

Bangkok, Thailand -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/03/2013 -- Eligible providers include hospitals, specialist clinics, medical tourism companies, home healthcare agencies, and wellness spas, all of which must be qualified and up-to-date with the latest trends and medical technology. By adding their profiles, these facilities benefit from improved online visibility and increased traffic to their websites, all while maintaining the ability to update their profile at any time.



When asked about the profiles contained on the site, one representative said, “myMEDholiday.com is a respected name in the medical tourism business because we provide so much information about the industry, particularly in Asia. The inclusion of free, in-depth provider profiles fits in with our goal of giving patients the tools they need for improved health.”



But it is not only Asia that the portal aims to cover. While its current focus is on Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and India, the company plans on expanding to include other key medical tourism destinations both in and outside of Asia, such as South Korea, Taiwan, Brazil, Turkey, Costa Rica, and Mexico, to name a few.



Each profile contains a short summary of a facility’s capabilities - examining its treatment options and medical personnel - and includes important data like address and contact information, operating hours, and a link to their homepage. And, myMEDholiday.com features an interactive tool that allows patients to reach out to providers directly, and an impressive search engine that gives users the ability to evaluate facilities based on things like their language support or accreditation.



In addition to major hospitals and surgical centers, prospective medical tourists can research treatments at other common medical facilities like dermatology centers, LASIK/eye surgery clinics, dentist offices, cosmetic/plastic surgery clinics, and holistic & alternative centers, which allows them to learn about the kinds of treatments that apply to their lives, anything from stem-cell therapy and basic anti-aging treatments to organ transplants and hip replacements.



About MyMEDHoliday.com

MyMEDHoliday.com is a comprehensive Medical Tourism portal and ratings site with offices in San Francisco, CA and Bangkok, Thailand. They provide direct access to detailed information about top medical and healthcare facilities around the world, giving patients the tools to locate, compare and contact medical travel or medical tourism providers quickly and conveniently. Their management team has over 15 years of experience with online travel and internet marketing, and has implemented a wide range of successful websites and e-marketing campaigns, and their aim is to work on behalf of patients and give them the information needed to make the right choices, while helping them find a safe, effective and cost-saving alternative for their health and medical needs.



To learn more visit - http://www.mymedholiday.com/