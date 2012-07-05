Naples,FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- A beautiful four thousand plus square foot Naples Casamore condo comes with a numerous amenities at a fantastic value, not the least of which is the private in unit elevator. The expertly maintained Naples beachfront condo, located at 1756 N Gulf Shore Blvd #3C Naples, Florida 34102 is available immediately. Potential homeowners gain private beach access and an included boat dock. Featuring canal access to the Gulf this beautiful condo is priced to sell.



This palatial Naples beachfront condo has 5 bedrooms, including 2 master bedroom and 4 and a half baths, spread over three stories. Three stories which rest on a rock solid concrete block foundation. With an island kitchen, breakfast bar and formal dining room four this condo is a perfect family or vacation home. Central electric heating is accented by a fireplace. With four parking spaces it makes an excellent home for a family of all ages or a set of roommates on the go.



In terms of amenities, this Coquina Sands gem is simply loaded. A dock with Gulf access is just the beginning. It comes complete with a private spa and pool, deck, outdoor kitchen, water display and if the immense condo isn’t enough storage space an outdoor storage unit is also available. With maintenance to cover all of a residents potential needs, future residents can rest easy. All water, land, pest control, trash removal, water, sewer and the street and streetlight maintenance comes complete from the Coquina Sands development. These amenities make this Naples beachfront condo the ideal spot for an easygoing homeowner who doesn’t want to be bothered with the little details.



“I’m excited to present this property to the public. At an absolute steal the sixty two hundred feet of property is one of my favorites to currently represent. Naples Casamore is an amazing concept that any homeowner would be proud to be a part of. These are the crème de le crème of Naples beachfront condos.”-Corey Cabral