Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Denmark - New Report Available

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/30/2013 -- With penetration of close to 100% and a decline in the population aged under three years in 2012, nappies/diapers/pants is a category which cannot hope for much volume growth. Without volume growth there is a threat that falling unit prices due to trading downs to economy offerings might lead to falling value sales. In 2012, however, the major branded players SCA Hygiene Products and Procter & Gamble managed to hold on to their clients, which are generally loyal to branded products. New product...
Euromonitor International's Nappies/Diapers/Pants in Denmark report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Disposable Pants, Nappies/Diapers.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
