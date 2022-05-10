NASDAQ:AKBA Investor Notice: Deadline on May 13, 2022 in Lawsuit Against Akebia Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/10/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 13, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA).



Investors who purchased shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 13, 2022. NASDAQ: AKBA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) common shares between June 28, 2018 and September 2, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between June 28, 2018 and September 2, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that vadadustat was not as safe in treating NDD-CKD patients with anemia as Defendants had represented, that as a result, Defendants overstated the PRO2TECT Program's clinical prospects, that accordingly, Defendants also overstated vadadustat's overall commercial and regulatory prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



