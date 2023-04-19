NASDAQ:CUTR Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Cutera, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/19/2023 -- Cutera, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Brisbane, CA based Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. On February 28, 2023, Cutera Inc announced, that it would fail to file its 2022 annual report in a timely manner. The Company also admitted that it identified "material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting related to ineffective information technology general controls and ineffective inventory count controls."



Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) declined from $74.38 per share on April 05, 2022, to as low as $18.47 per share on April 12, 2023.



