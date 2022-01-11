NASDAQ:ORGO Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/11/2022 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Organogenesis Holdings Inc. in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



Canton, MA based Organogenesis Holdings Inc., a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The Company's products include, among others, "Affinity" and "PuraPly XT". Affinity is a wound covering product used to support the treatment of a variety of wound sizes and types. PuraPly XT is an antimicrobial barrier used for a broad variety of wound types.



On October 12, 2021, Value Investors Club issued a report alleging issues at Organogenesis Holdings, Inc., indicating that the wound care medical company has been improperly billing the federal government for $250 million annually. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. also set the price for its new wound covering, Affinity, "exorbitantly high", which Medicare reimbursed, while making the product lucrative for doctors to use through large rebates.



Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) declined from $17.00 per share on September 22, 2021, to $9.57 per share on October 12, 2021.



The plaintiff claims that between March 17, 2021 and October 11, 2021, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Organogenesis improperly billed the federal government for its Affinity and PuraPly XT products by, among other things, setting the price for those products multiple times higher than similar products, that the Company improperly induced doctors to use its Affinity and PuraPly XT products through lucrative reimbursements, that as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's revenue and profits derived from its Affinity and PuraPly XT products were at least in substantial part unsustainable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



