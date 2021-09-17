NASDAQ:PLL Shareholder Notice: Deadline on September 21, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Piedmont Lithium Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2021 -- A deadline is coming up on September 21, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL).



Investors who purchased shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 21, 2021. NASDAQ: PLL stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) common shares between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 16, 2018 and July 19, 2021, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Piedmont has not, and would not, follow its stated steps or timeline to secure all proper and necessary permits, that Piedmont failed to inform relevant people and governmental authorities of its actual plans, that Piedmont failed to file proper applications with relevant governmental authorities (including state and local authorities), that Piedmont and its lithium business does not have "strong local government support", and that as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.