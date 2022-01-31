NASDAQ:RIVN Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Rivian Automotive, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/31/2022 -- Rivian Automotive, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Rivian Automotive, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Irvine, CA based Rivian Automotive, Inc. develops and manufactures electric adventure vehicles. Rivian Automotive, Inc went public in November 2021. Rivian Automotive, Inc raised nearly $12 billion in its initial public offering by selling NASDAQ: RIVN shares at $78 per share.



On January 11, 2022, Rivian announced its COO, Rod Copes had stepped down.



Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) declined from $123.40 per share on December 8, 2021, to as low as $50.00 per share on January 28, 2022.



Those who purchased shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) have certain options



