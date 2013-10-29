Naturally Healthy Beverages in China - New Market Report

New Beverages research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/29/2013 -- Growth in total NH beverages current value sales in 2012 was down on 2011, and also slower than the CAGR for the entire review period. This was mainly due to increasing maturity in key categories like NH green tea, NH other hot drinks and NH Asian still RTD tea. Nonetheless, rising health awareness among consumers and economic improvements in China ensured that NH beverages as a whole continued to perform well overall. By far the largest and most well developed of the four main health and...
Euromonitor International's Naturally Healthy Beverages in China report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: NH Hot Drinks, NH Soft Drinks.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Naturally Healthy Beverages market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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