Neff Associates Now Offering Restaurant Public Relations Services in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- As one of the premier Philadelphia ad agencies, Neff Associates is pleased to announce the expansion of their public relations services to now include the specialization of restaurant and lifestyle-oriented business public relations programs. In addition to its rich selection of industries in which Neff Associates provide services for, the company will be branching out to luxury dining venues, short-order fare, family-owned & operated legacies, and franchises. By having vast experience and a proven track-record of successful results, Neff Associates plan on getting individuals involved in the restaurant industry to the top of Philadelphia’s strong dining scene.



For over 25 years, Neff Associates has been dedicated to fully understanding the field of public relations in Philadelphia. They will now be able to carry their vast knowledge over to the restaurant industry. Neff Associates will be able to leverage an individual’s restaurant through professional networking contacts that can build the restaurant’s visibility through the appropriate media placements such as television, print advertising and social media. Through long-standing relationships with such media outlets as Philadelphia Magazine, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and other local and national print and broadcast outlets, Neff Associates will assist their public relations clients with gaining more exposure than ever.



Along with gaining local and national exposure through vast media outlets, the Neff Associates public relations team offers full copywriting services to all clients interested in getting their name out there even more. The public relations team will handle all aspects of copywriting so clients can spend more time on what they do best. Many clients rely on Neff Associates to provide high-quality news releases, media alerts, email pitches, and other content for newsworthy exposure. Neff Associates has all the tools needed for restaurants in Philadelphia to get noticed locally and nationally. By working with their public relations team, restaurants will reach an entire new level of exposure, giving them more business in return.



About Neff Associates

Founded in 1987, Neff Associates is an award-winning agency that specializes in restaurant, retail, hospitality and other consumer-related accounts. Neff Associates provides all services in-house, from branding and PR to website design/content creation to social media.



