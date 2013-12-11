New Market Report: 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Sweden

New Food research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/11/2013 -- Despite continued growth in 100% home delivery/takeaway, it is still a niche in consumer foodservice in Sweden. This is reflected in the fact that value sales accounted for a negligible share of total value sales in consumer foodservice in 2012. Although most players in consumer foodservice offer take-away as an option, there few which only offer home delivery/takeaway. One reason behind this is that most outlets want to rely on table service as an alternative to 100% home delivery/takeaway.
Euromonitor International's 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway in Sweden report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chained 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Independent 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Other 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway, Pizza 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the 100% Home Delivery/Takeaway market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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