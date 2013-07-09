New Market Report: Alcoholic Drinks in the US

Fast Market Research recommends "Alcoholic Drinks in the US" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- With sales having declined since 2009, beer finally returned to a positive trajectory in 2012 thanks to the premiumisation trend, with consumers embracing dark beer (especially craft versions) and premium lager, resulting in overall positive alcoholic drinks sales. However, further interest is also being shown in other categories as postmodern consumers are seeking differentiation and are becoming more adventurous with their drinks choices. Spirits, wine and in particular cider/perry and...
Euromonitor International's Alcoholic Drinks in USA report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Beer, Cider/Perry, RTDs/High-Strength Premixes, Spirits, Wine.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Alcoholic Drinks market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Japan, 2007 to 2017
- Alcoholic Drinks in Bulgaria
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Belgium, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Spain, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in the UK, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in South Korea, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Germany, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Thailand, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Indonesia, 2007 to 2017
- The Packaging of Retail Non-Alcoholic Drinks in the Czech Republic, 2007 to 2017