Summary
GBI Research, the leading business intelligence provider, has released its latest research, "Antidepressants Market to 2018 - Despite Safety Concerns, Selective Serotonin Re-uptake Inhibitors (SSRIs) Continue to Dominate in the Absence of Effective Therapeutic Alternatives", which provides insights into the antidepressants market until 2018. The report is built using data sourced from our proprietary databases and primary and secondary research, in addition to analysis from our in-house specialized team of experts. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the major antidepressants therapies, including SSRIs, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRIs) and Tricyclic Antidepressants (TCAs), covering Major Depressive Disorder (MDD), Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD), Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) and Panic Disorder (PD). The report provides the sales for the global antidepressant market in addition to the individual indication markets. It also examines the global antidepressant market treatment usage patterns, in addition to the geographical distribution of antidepressants across the US, the top five countries of Europe, and Japan. The report also includes insights into the antidepressants R&D product pipeline and explores the competitive landscape, including major players in the antidepressants market. Finally, the report also includes analysis on the Mergers and Acquisitions (M&As) and licensing agreements that took place in antidepressant market.
GBI Research analysis shows that the overall global antidepressant market for the four indications, (MDD, OCD, GAD and PD) was valued at $11.9 billion in 2011, growing from $10.5 billion in 2004 and indicating a Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.7%. The market is forecast to reach revenues of approximately $13.4 billion by 2018 for the above mentioned four major indications, increasing at a CAGR of 1.8%. Overall the number of prescriptions for antidepressant has risen, but this has been offset by a number of patent expiries and high generic entry. Drugs currently in development have taken on a new multi-targeted approach, combining targets known to be beneficial for the treatment of MDD, OCD, GAD and PD. The future of the antidepressant market is reliant on the positive safety profiles of drugs in the pipeline, with no disease-modifying therapies expected to enter the market in the near future.
Scope
- The report analyzes the treatment usage patterns, market characterization, pipeline analysis, competitive landscape and key M&A trends in the global antidepressant market for MDD, OCD, GAD and PD.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: H. Lundbeck, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Forest Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
