New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2014 -- Bleach is becoming less popular in Kazakhstan due to market innovations and other solutions being preferred by consumers, such as the development of colour safe bleach formats and new power formulas for detergents. Products labelled as bleach are perceived by many consumers as not the only solution to solve a particular chore at home. In some cases bleach is replaced by other special liquids, such as toilet liquids or stain removers, which have proved to be no less efficient and can be used for...
Euromonitor International's Bleach in Kazakhstan market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bleach market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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