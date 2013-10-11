New Market Report: Bottled Water in Austria

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Bottled Water in Austria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Due to its low calorie content and the general perception that water is the most natural and therefore healthiest beverage, bottled water posted off-trade volume growth of 3% and value growth of 5% in 2012. Overall, consumers opted for natural over carbonated drinks due to their lower CO2 content. Additionally, many consumers suffer from bloating and hiccups when consuming carbonated drinks.
Euromonitor International's Bottled Water in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Carbonated Bottled Water, Flavoured Bottled Water, Functional Bottled Water, Still Bottled Water.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Bottled Water market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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