New Market Report: Carbonates in South Korea

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Carbonates in South Korea", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- Off-trade volume and current value sales of carbonates increased by 4% and 7% to reach 981 million litres and value growth of 7% to reach Won1.3 trillion in 2012. On-trade carbonates saw 5% in volume growth to reach 367 million litres and value growth of 7% to reach Won819.1 billion in 2012. The market growth has slowed down, but is still showing positive growth. Most carbonates categories are showing positive growth of per capita consumption.
Euromonitor International's Carbonates in South Korea report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Cola Carbonates, Non-Cola Carbonates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Carbonates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Beverages research reports at Fast Market Research
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