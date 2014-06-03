Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Chocolate Confectionery in Russia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- In 2013 incomes in Russia grew at a slower pace; however they still showed positive dynamics. This resulted in greater possibility for consumers to indulge themselves. As a result, one of the main tendencies within chocolate confectionery was strengthening premiumisation. This was notable with the gradual shift from the traditionally-strong category of bagged selflines/softlines to tablets with higher cocoa content and chocolate with non-standard fillings. The brands, positioned at a higher price point, have become more accessible for Russian consumers, with sales supported by special promotions and strong marketing activities. Consumers are looking for interesting chocolate confectionery solutions and are ready to pay extra for them.
Competitive Landscape
Obiedinenye Konditery UK OOO held the leading position and accounted for 19% of value sales in 2013, followed by Mars OOO and Ferrero Russia ZAO. Their strong positions are supported by well-established distribution chains, high-level production facilities and financial strength, alongside historically popular brands. The companies are able to invest in promotion and pay attention to targeted communication with consumers. Obiedinenye Konditery UK OOO has a strong position after acquiring the leading brands from Soviet times and it strongly defends these brands. According to trade press, from 2011 to 2013 more than 50 lawsuits were initiated by the company to prevent usage of these brand names by competitors.
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Industry Prospects
Ongoing premiumisation is expected to remain a notable trend in the forecast period. Despite slowing economic indicators, Russians will continue to indulge themselves with the purchase of premium chocolate confectionery. Non-standard fillings, added value and sophisticated packaging solutions will support the further development of a relatively traditional product. Chocolate confectionery will record a 1% CAGR in constant value terms.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Chocolate Confectionery industry in Russia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Chocolate Confectionery industry in Russia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Chocolate Confectionery in Russia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
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