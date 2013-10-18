New Market Report: Cider/Perry in Bulgaria

New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Cider/Perry in Bulgaria"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/18/2013 -- Cider is a very niche segment in Bulgaria. Up until 2011 it satisfied the demand of the foreign tourists and was primarily an on-trade product. The launch of Somersby by Carlsberg Bulgaria AD in 2011 managed to create awareness for the product as a result of advertising campaigns and strong BTL activities. Despite the launch of a strong international brand, the category slipped into negative growth in 2012. The performance of cider was to a great degree obstructed by the development of the...
Euromonitor International's Cider/Perry in Bulgaria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2008-2012), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Cider/Perry market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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