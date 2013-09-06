New Market Report: Consumer Health in Austria

Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Health in Austria" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/06/2013 -- The overall consumer health market in Austria was able to see a good performance in 2012. Compared with the review period, current value sales registered a healthy increase. The fastest growth categories were eye care, digestive remedies, calming and sleeping and sports nutrition. Whilst growth in categories such as eye care was mainly driven by the demographic phenomena of an ageing society, digestive remedies and calming and sleeping benefited from increased levels of stress and consumers'...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health in Austria report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Healthcare research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- New Insights into Under-Targeted Age Groups in Health and Beauty
- Health Care Equipment & Supplies: Global Industry Guide
- Consumer Health in China
- Consumer Health in Russia
- Consumer Health in Germany
- Consumer Health in Brazil
- Consumer Health in Mexico
- Consumer Health in Japan
- Consumer Health in Italy
- Consumer Health in New Zealand