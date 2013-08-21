New Market Report: Consumer Health Trends, Developments and Prospects 2013

New Healthcare market report from Euromonitor International: "Consumer Health Trends, Developments and Prospects 2013"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Consumer health is thriving in the face of rising healthcare costs, a greater incidence of chronic diseases, hectic lifestyles and other demographic, public health, regulatory and corporate trends. More formal and streamlined regulatory approaches are widening access to self-care, while government and commercial wellness campaigns are educating consumers. Companies are exploring regional and portfolio expansion, and technology is playing a greater role in helping consumers manage their health.
Euromonitor International's Consumer Health Trends, Developments and Prospects 2013 global briefing examines the size, growth trends and potential opportunities in the Consumer Health market. The strategic analyses include assessing the impacts of changing regulations, research breakthroughs and public health concerns on both the market and leading companies. Consumer attitudes towards the products and their personal healthcare needs are also explored.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Allergy Care, Herbal/Traditional Products, OTC, Paediatric Consumer Health, Sports Nutrition, Vitamins and Dietary Supplements, Weight Management.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Health market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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