New Market Report: Fast Food in Malaysia

Fast Market Research recommends "Fast Food in Malaysia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/25/2013 -- Fast food has become a prominent consumer foodservice category in Malaysia because of the rising number of Malaysians that are experiencing highly time-constrained lifestyles with limited time for dining. Besides, fast food is also popular with younger consumers since it is more affordable as compared to foods and drinks offered by chained full-service restaurants, in particular. On top of all that, delivery services and drive-through facilities provided by most fast food outlets also drive...
Euromonitor International's Fast Food in Malaysia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Casual vs Non-Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fast Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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