Global Micro Servers Market (2013 - 2018), By Processor Type (Intel, Arm, Amd), Component (Hardware, Software, Operating System), Application (Media Storage, Data Centers, Analytics, Cloud Computing) & Geography (North America, Europe, Apac, Row)
Micro servers are an emerging form factor of servers designed to process low intensive workloads like lightweight web serving; simple content delivery nodes and low end dedicated hosting. They are basically low power servers consisting of several nodes that share a common architecture. Increasing demand for servers in data center due to the explosive growth of data usage among customers and the power usage of the traditional servers even when they are in idle mode makes them ineffective cost-wise. However the stringent requirement of maintaining 99.99% uptime of the websites or data availability makes these costs necessary. Micro servers were developed as a cost effective solution to this dilemma faced by servers industry. Micro servers have an extraordinary dense and power saving design in which fans and power supply are shared by tens or potentially, hundreds of server nodes. This efficiency leads to the elimination of space and power consumption of redundant components. The micro servers presently costs up to 63 percent less than the conventional servers.
Media storage application covers the largest share of the market presently as compared to other applications. However it is forecasted that data centers application will surpass it by 2018. The reason behind this is the growing online business and increasing requirement of security, storage, resilience in corporate. Analytics and cloud computing are the other promising applications of micro servers. Cloud computing application will grow at a phenomenal CAGR of 62.3% from 2013 to 2018.
North America has the largest market for micro servers presently. Media storage and data centers application are growing an extraordinary rate in these regions. As these applications hold the largest share among other applications, their growth will supplement the growth of micro servers. The prime reason behind this is the emergence of China and Japan. As cloud computing is getting popular in this region, new players have been entering into the internet datacenter services market. These new players have brought more Internet datacenter resources to meet the end users' fast-growing requirements. Thus as the internet datacenters market is growing, there is a huge need of setting up infrastructure to meet this demand. It is predicted that green field projects will be set up in these regions to compensate for this growth and this would give great opportunity for micro servers industry to install their solutions in these regions.
