New Market Report: Hair Care in Tunisia

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- Hair care continued to see healthy value growth in 2012 of 10%. This was due to several factors such as the increase of international brands in hair salons, many of which became representatives of Kerastase or L'Oreal. More importantly, the introduction of the Keratine solution also supported value growth. Many women opted for this alternative to guarantee long-lasting hair straightness. Furthermore the introduction of more brands in key modern distribution channels added to value growth.
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in Tunisia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
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Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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- Hair Care in Spain
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