New Market Report: Health and Wellness in the United Kingdom

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Health and Wellness in the United Kingdom"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Health and wellness food and beverages continued to grow at a much lower rate in 2012 than in the pre-credit crunch years, with this reflecting the impact of the economic downturn. Consumers became increasingly price-sensitive as a result of declining disposable incomes. Many product areas in health and wellness are priced at a premium in comparison with standard alternatives, such as functional bottled water and reduced fat cheese; this makes it much harder to attract consumers who are trying...
Euromonitor International's Health and Wellness in United Kingdom report tracks the developments of health-associated product types and the healthy-option positioning of competing brands across different food sectors. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to compare health and wellness categories with each other or in the context of the total market for a sector. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market- be they new product developments, legislative context or lifestyle influences. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Health and Wellness by Category, Health and Wellness by Prime Positioning, Health and Wellness by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Health and Wellness market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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