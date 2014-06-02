Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Ice Cream in Italy", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/02/2014 -- In spite of the challenging economic conditions, Italian consumers proved unwilling to cut their expenditure on ice cream in 2013. On the contrary, ice cream even benefited from consumers increasing their consumption of this comfort food. This supported the strong performance of retail artisanal ice cream, which dominates the offer in Italy, and which continued to see healthy growth during 2013. Moreover, indulgent flavours and formats proved more successful than fruit flavours, with water ice cream expected to see the worst performance during the year.
Competitive Landscape
Apart from artisanal ice cream, which dominates ice cream and is expected to account for 71% of retail value sales in 2013, Unilever Italia and Nestle Italiana lead ice cream in Italy, followed by Sammontana and private label.
Industry Prospects
Ice cream is expected to see further growth over the forecast period, driven by rising demand. Like many other packaged food products at a time of recession, purchasing ice cream at local supermarkets to take home has proven to be a way for consumers to treat themselves at a much lower cost in an unprecedented recessionary period. In addition, ice cream has been less impacted than other packaged food categories, as people go out for an ice cream as a social event with friends and family, whereas they used to go to a pub for a beer in the past. Now that the recession is forcing everybody to spend more time at home, going out for an ice cream remains a low cost way to spend some time out of the house. This will continue to support sales of retail artisanal ice cream.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Ice Cream industry in Italy with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Ice Cream industry in Italy, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Ice Cream in Italy market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Ice Cream in Italy?
- What are the major brands in Italy?
- How are manufacturers moving consumers from seasonal to year-round consumption, especially in emerging markets?
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is a leading distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff is always available to help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Germany to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Philippines to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in the United Arab Emirates to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Italy to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Egypt to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Argentina to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Poland to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Canada to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Venezuela to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape
- The Future of the Ice Cream Market in Mexico to 2017: Market Size, Distribution and Brand Share, Key Events and Competitive Landscape