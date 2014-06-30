New Beverages market report from Euromonitor International: "Juice in France"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/30/2014 -- In 2013, French consumers sought healthier juices while at the same time paying attention to prices and the origin of products, especially in the off-trade. Around 70% of off-trade volumes were intended for breakfast, a meal during which consumers prefer more natural products with less sugar and which offer vitamins and minerals to provide energy and maintain health. In 2013, in line with this growing demand for healthy juices, manufacturers launched more products with no preservatives or artificial colourings as well as juices with a reduced sugar content. They also invested in PET bottles and bigger packaging in order to offer better value for money to off-trade consumers, while at the same time introducing new references which are 100% made in France.
Competitive Landscape
Private label, with a 32% off-trade volume share and a 19% off-trade value share, led juice in 2013. Private label offered a wide range of products at very competitive prices so as to satisfy the needs of all consumers. In 2013, private label saw its value sales increase but at a lower rate than the wider category. As a result, it slightly lost share. Consumers preferred branded products, in part because the difference in price compared to private label was lower due to the growing offer of bigger PET packs from branded players.
Industry Prospects
In order to improve their sales and compete with private label, the undeniable leader in the off-trade, branded players are expected to invest heavily in juice over the forecast period. On the one hand, they are likely to invest in healthier products in order to respond to the growing health and wellness trend. On the other, they will also tend to use packaging to reduce price per litre, notably via the launch of PET bottles and bigger packs of 1.5-litres or more. At the same time, to maintain a high level of awareness, they are likely to invest in advertising and promotion at the point of sale.
