New Market Report: Laundry Care in South Africa

New Consumer Goods market report from Euromonitor International: "Laundry Care in South Africa"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- South Africa faced ongoing economic problems at the end of the review period, with high unemployment and inflation. Low-income consumers suffered most from these trends, with many seeing their real disposable income levels decline over the last 10 years and poverty remaining widespread. These trends resulted in a stronger focus on price in laundry care for many consumers, which in turn encouraged stronger price competition among the leading players. A focus on price also continued to boost...
Euromonitor International's Laundry Care in South Africa market report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (historic date range), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, packaging innovations, economic/lifestyle influences, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Carpet Cleaners, Fabric Softeners, Laundry Aids, Laundry Detergents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Laundry Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
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