Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- The high level of commercial success experienced by the key companies in the cancer therapy market makes the market extremely attractive to drug developers. Treatment of cancer has shifted toward a more focused attack on the disease with targeted therapies. However, austerity packages imposed could see slower commercial growth and larger generic erosion of key brands.
Scope
- Analysis of the top 20 oncology therapy brands in the seven major markets
- In depth analysis of the factors influencing the top 20 oncology brands in individual countries of the seven major markets
- Sales forecasts for the top 20 cancer therapy brands from 2011 to 2021
- Brand dynamics and assessment of the top 5 cancer brands in the seven major markets
Highlights
The total sales of the top 20 cancer therapy brands in the seven major markets was $37.2bn in 2011, with targeted therapies representing 74% of those sales. However, the oncology market is fragmenting as developers focus on niche subsets of patients with specific genetic mutations, making it harder for drugs to reach blockbuster status.
Targeted therapies dominated the market, and will increase their share of the top 20 as patent expiries continue to impact sales of other drug classes. Generic erosion of multiple key brands in the cytotoxic class will be the key driver in decreasing its share of the top 20 branded sales from 17% in 2011 to 10% in 2021.
Avastin did not achieve the top position in any of the individual markets, the US, Japan, or 5EU, due to a combination of US indication removal, cost-conservative EU markets, strong antihormonal sales in Japan, and tough Swiss Franc exchange rates.
