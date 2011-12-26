Recently published research from MindCommerce, "Mobile Commerce and Handsets: Identifying Opportunities and Market Potential", is now available at Fast Market Research
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2011 -- Various companies are increasingly exploiting electronic channels to reach their customers and create new business opportunities. To this end, many electronic shopping channels have been developed. These channels offer either products from a single firm or encompass multiple individual electronic stores, comprising representing an electronic shopping mall. Electronic shopping has attracted the attention of extensive R&D, which has developed various market perspectives, including user attitude, critical success factors, security, technical aspects, and more.
Two main concerns for m-commerce are personalization and enhancement of user experience. Personalization addresses the ability to offer content tailored to the preferences of each user or user group. Preferences may be explicitly declared by the user, or derived by the system through inspecting user interaction
This research analyzes the current mobile handsets market trends and the development in 4G handsets relative to the implications for mobile commerce. The report also evaluates LTE applications and their effect on mobile handsets. The report provides analysis of the market for mobile handsets 2011 to 2016/2017.
Audience:
- Handset manufacturers
- LTE equipment providers
- Mobile software developers
- Smart phone manufacturers
- Mobile application stores providers
- Mobile commerce application developers
- LTE application developers and service integrators
- Merchants and brands seeking to develop the mobile channel
