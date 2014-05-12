Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Concentrates in Georgia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- The fall in value sales in 2013 represented the fifth year of decline, which started in 2009. The category saw no significant launches, advertising campaigns or any innovative marketing. The growth of carbonates and juice affected the concentrates category, as consumers shifted to more convenient products, more interesting flavours and healthier variants. Interest, and in fact awareness among consumers, is gradually declining. The consumers who still remember the products tend to see them as...
Euromonitor International's Concentrates in Georgia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data (2009-2013), allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they legislative, distribution, packaging or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Liquid Concentrates, Powder Concentrates.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Concentrates market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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