Fast Market Research recommends "Consumer Foodservice in the Czech Republic" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Fast food was the best performing category in 2012. Czech fast food continued to attract consumers by offering seasonal menu items, a wide range of snack-sized menu items and a variety of hot drinks, breakfast menus and special menus. The majority of Czech consumers continued to struggle under unstable economic conditions and this made them very careful when spending money on consumer foodservice. Special menus and loyalty programmes were key elements of success in consumer foodservice in the...
Euromonitor International's Consumer Foodservice in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Consumer Foodservice by Location, Consumer Foodservice by Type.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Consumer Foodservice market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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