New Market Report Now Available: Fast Food in China

Fast Market Research recommends "Fast Food in China" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2013 -- In the fourth quarter of 2012, it was reported on Chinese national television (CCTV) that a number of poultry farmers were breaking laws and regulations by using excessive levels of antibiotics in chicken. Some of these chicken products were purchased by two poultry suppliers to KFC (Yum! Restaurants China Co Ltd). The exposure caused further and intense media attention, including social media commentary, and this negatively affected consumer perceptions of poultry safety. The total chicken...
Euromonitor International's Fast Food in China report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides foodservice sales, the number of outlets and the number of transactions by sector, allowing you to identify the foodservice sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they eating habits, lifestyle changes, tourism spending or legislative issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
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Product coverage: Chained Fast Food, Fast Food by Casual vs Non-Casual, Fast Food by Type, Independent Fast Food.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Fast Food market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Euromonitor International has over 40 years' experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, Euromonitor International has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Food research reports at Fast Market Research
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