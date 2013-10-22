New Market Report Now Available: Hair Care in the Czech Republic

New Consumer Goods research report from Euromonitor International is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2013 -- Despite rising price sensitivity of Czech consumers in the times of worsened economic climate, product quality is increasingly more important within hair care. As a result, Czech consumers increasingly demand more sophisticated products and products with added benefits. In addition, brand is important within hair care as it guarantees a certain level of quality. Nevertheless, as hair care is strongly competitive and Czech consumers like to try new products and innovations, there is not strong...
Euromonitor International's Hair Care in Czech Republic report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: 2-in-1 Products, Colourants, Conditioners, Hair Loss Treatments, Perms and Relaxants, Salon Hair Care, Shampoos, Styling Agents.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Hair Care market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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Browse all Consumer Goods research reports at Fast Market Research
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